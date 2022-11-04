dayton logo
Sweet! Grandpa Joe’s candy shop teases Springfield location

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Grandpa Joe’s – a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts – is coming to Springfield, business leaders announced Friday.

“Get ready Springfield, we’re proud to announce that Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop will soon be open in Downtown Springfield (and when we say soon, we mean really soon),” the business announced in a Facebook post.

The candy store will be located at 101 W. High St. in Springfield, the former location of Springfield Metropolitan Housing.

Grandpa Joe’s has locations in Troy, Middletown, Chillicothe, Miamisburg and Cuyahoga Falls, and it also operates stores in Florida and Pennsylvania.

