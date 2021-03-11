Taco restaurant chain opens first Butler County location in Monroe

“We’ve been pretty busy,” Gaytan said when asked about the first two weeks. “We like to keep it that way.”

Gaytan, whose father and uncle own the franchise, said the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t greatly impacted the restaurant because most of its business is carry-out. There are three tables in the Monroe location with 12 seats.

The restaurant doesn’t deliver, but uses DoorDash, he said.

Once the pandemic ends, Gaytan wants to add a fresh condiment bar at the restaurant.

Victor’s offers “fast, fresh” fare, Gaytan said. He said the food is prepared every morning using only fresh ingredients.

Victor’s, open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Some of the dishes include omelets, breakfast burritos, tacos, enchiladas, nachos, tortas, rolled taquitos, chimichangas quesadillas and French fries.

The price of combos that include rice, beans and a drink range from $7.49 for three rolled taquitos to $10.99 for carne asada.

HOW TO GO

NAME: Victor’s Taco Shop

ADDRESS: 2 East Ave., Monroe

PHONE: 513-360-7074

HOURS: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

