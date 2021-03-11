Taco restaurant chain opens first Butler County location in Monroe

The manager of a new restaurant in Monroe believes the supply for Mexican food hasn’t surpassed the demand.
So Luis Gaytan, 31, manager of Victor’s Taco Shop, is excited about the franchise’s eighth Ohio location and first in Butler County that opened two weeks ago.
Some of the other Ohio locations are in Dayton, Fairborn and Xenia, and the expansion will continue with restaurants expected to open in Columbus, Kettering and Lima, Gaytan said.
“We want to continue to grow,” he said.
The Monroe restaurant in located in the IGA Express shopping plaza off Ohio 63 and about one mile from the Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Miami Valley Gaming, two flea markets and Interstate 75.
“We’ve been pretty busy,” Gaytan said when asked about the first two weeks. “We like to keep it that way.”
Gaytan, whose father and uncle own the franchise, said the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t greatly impacted the restaurant because most of its business is carry-out. There are three tables in the Monroe location with 12 seats.
The restaurant doesn’t deliver, but uses DoorDash, he said.
Once the pandemic ends, Gaytan wants to add a fresh condiment bar at the restaurant.
Victor’s offers “fast, fresh” fare, Gaytan said. He said the food is prepared every morning using only fresh ingredients.
Victor’s, open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Some of the dishes include omelets, breakfast burritos, tacos, enchiladas, nachos, tortas, rolled taquitos, chimichangas quesadillas and French fries.
The price of combos that include rice, beans and a drink range from $7.49 for three rolled taquitos to $10.99 for carne asada.
HOW TO GO
NAME: Victor’s Taco Shop
ADDRESS: 2 East Ave., Monroe
PHONE: 513-360-7074
HOURS: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day
