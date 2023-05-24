The Marshall Tucker Band to perform in region on Saturday

Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester Twp. will host a notable country group on Saturday as The Marshall Tucker Band performs there.
Doors open at 4 p.m. for the group that has had such hits as “Can’t You See,” it’s most recognizable song, and “Ramblin’,” “Fire On The Mountain” and “Heard It In a Love Song.” The show begins at 8 p.m.
The opening act on Saturday is the Kevin McCoy Band, a country-rock group that has had chart-climbing songs.
Tickets to Saturday’s event are $35 general admission, $60 for VIP. There are VIP tables available for groups up to eight people, and those packages include food and drinks.
Other shows coming up at Lori’s Roadhouse include:
- Carrie Anne, 8 p.m. June 2
- Chase Rosselot, June 3
- Danny Frazier, June 3
- Jason Owens, June 10
- Tony Valentine’s Ultimate Girls Night Out, (18+) June 15
- Gary Levox of Rascal Flatts, June 16
- Kevin McCoy Band, June 17
- Alexis Gomez, June 23
- Carter New, June 24
- The Dryes, June 30
Other concerts at Lori’s Roadhouse are listed online at https://lrhlive.com.
