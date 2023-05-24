X

The Marshall Tucker Band to perform in region on Saturday

News
By Journal-News Staff
1 hour ago

Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester Twp. will host a notable country group on Saturday as The Marshall Tucker Band performs there.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the group that has had such hits as “Can’t You See,” it’s most recognizable song, and “Ramblin’,” “Fire On The Mountain” and “Heard It In a Love Song.” The show begins at 8 p.m.

The opening act on Saturday is the Kevin McCoy Band, a country-rock group that has had chart-climbing songs.

Tickets to Saturday’s event are $35 general admission, $60 for VIP. There are VIP tables available for groups up to eight people, and those packages include food and drinks.

Other shows coming up at Lori’s Roadhouse include:

- Carrie Anne, 8 p.m. June 2

- Chase Rosselot, June 3

- Danny Frazier, June 3

- Jason Owens, June 10

- Tony Valentine’s Ultimate Girls Night Out, (18+) June 15

- Gary Levox of Rascal Flatts, June 16

- Kevin McCoy Band, June 17

- Alexis Gomez, June 23

- Carter New, June 24

- The Dryes, June 30

Other concerts at Lori’s Roadhouse are listed online at https://lrhlive.com.

In Other News
1
Comedian Donnell Rawlings feels at home in Yellow Springs
2
The Fizz Fuzz, a rock band with local ties, releases new album
3
Public meeting Monday night on new Northridge library branch
4
‘Growing old is not for sissies’: Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones...
5
16 Lots Brewery has deep community ties, name is a nod to Mason’s...

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top