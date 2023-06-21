Three-day ‘Taps, Tastes, and Tunes’ festival in West Chester features Sister Hazel, Everclear and more

For three days, the Kemba Credit Union Taps, Tastes, and Tunes presented by Miller Lite will bring together a variety of entertainment and food that will be capped off with a fireworks celebration.

“We’re really excited about this year. Last year, we had the Spin Doctors in as our one headliner, but thanks to support from local businesses in West Chester, we were able to get two major headliners this year with Sister Hazel and Everclear,” said David Wertheim, event manager for ColdIron Enterprises Inc.

He said social media is blowing up right now, and community members are happy about the headliners each night, which also includes the popular local band Naked Karate Girls.

Taps, Tastes, and Tunes is being put on by ColdIron in partnership with the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance, West Chester Twp., the VOA Museum and MetroParks of Butler County. It takes place June 30-July 2 on the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting grounds.

“We are thrilled to be back in West Chester for the Fourth of July. We’re the first Fourth of July festival this year. A lot of the other events are going to be held on July 3 and July 4. So, for us to be able to be there with the fireworks show on July 2, and of course, with the entertainment all weekend long, we are super excited,” Wertheim said.

Admission to Taps, Tastes, and Tunes is free. No tickets are required, and parking is also free.

Food and beverages, including a variety of beers and cocktails, will be available for purchase. Non-alcoholic soft drinks, bottled water, lemonade, iced tea and fruit smoothies will also be available.

There will be more than a dozen food vendors on site with a variety of food offerings, such as Vermont Cheddar Mac and Buffalo Chicken Mac from Mama Bear’s Mac, or a Double Cheeseburger with Fries and a Giant Chicken Quesadilla from MADD Marks as well as dessert options from Little Trolley Donuts and Kettle of Corn, to name a few.

More details

What: Kemba Credit Union Taps, Tastes, and Tunes

Where: National VOA Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. (use entrance off Cox Road)

Hours: 5-11 p.m. June 30, noon-11 p.m. July 1 and noon-10 p.m. July 2

Online: cincyfests.com

Other: The VOA Museum is typically open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. During the Taps, Tastes, and Tunes event, the museum will be open those same hours on Saturday and Sunday. Admission to visit the museum is $10 per person, ages 16 and older. Cost of admission is free for children under the age of 16.

Bands lineup

Friday June 30

5 p.m. - The Gamut

9 p.m. - Sister Hazel

Saturday July 1

Noon - Vinyl Countdown

4:15 p.m. - Everyday People Band

8 p.m. - Naked Karate Girls

Sunday July 2

Noon - Ninety Four .04

4:30 p.m. - Joey Said No

8 p.m. - Everclear

10 p.m. - Fireworks presented by West Chester Twp.