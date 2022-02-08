Trenton restaurant closing; owners says it is due to lack of workers, high food costs

Nease said the restaurant’s kitchen equipment will be for sale at the end of the month. She said those in the family-owned business spent thousands of dollars remodeling the inside of the building that has housed numerous restaurants that have failed over the years. The inside is decorated in a farmhouse theme.

Last week, Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House in Monroe announced it had closed and the owner cited a worker shortage and rising food costs as the two main reasons.

Rivertown was one of the first in the region to kick off the brewery boom. The $6 million, 26,000-square foot facility opened Jan. 20, 2017 on Salzman Road off Ohio 63 and saw early success because of its location near a highly traveled roadway and being close to Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Miami Valley Gaming and two popular flea markets, Traders World and Treasure Aisles.

Visitors this week were greeted by a sign taped to the front door: “Given the economic climate (pandemic, staffing issues and daily rising food costs) we had to make the unfortunate decision to close our doors permanently. We appreciate all your patronage through the years.”