Twin brothers from Hamilton win top prize on TV game show

Guest host Joel McHale filled in for host Ken Jeong.

The game features six singers who lip synch, and the contestant tries to pick the bad singers from the clues, making money along the way and leaving a good singer at the end.

When the last singer is left, the contestant must decide if they want to take the money they have earned to that point or risk it all for a $100,000 prize if the final act is a good singer.

Alvin and Kelvin Mantey risked their $30,000 for a shot at the big prize, and when the twins who were left were good singers who performed a duet with former Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams, the Manteys won. The brothers fell to their knees, cried tears of joy and celebrated.

They called it “one of the most gut-wrenching, breathtaking, ‘I’m gonna pass out’ moments of our lives,” and added: “Our lives will never be the same.”

The two said they were University of Cincinnati students who wanted to use some of the money for vehicles of their own and to help their father with a new business he has started.

The Mantey brothers were featured by the Journal-News in a 2016 story about their time in Hamilton, getting acclimated from growing up in Ghana and their penchant for dressing alike.

Kelvin Mantey told the Journal-News then: “In America as a whole and in school you have to try. America is a great land — and a land of opportunity — but you don’t just come here and be lazy and expect to move up high. You have to put effort in it and you have to try and have that mind set of trying.”