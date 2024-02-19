Urbana man wins free Cane’s chicken for a year in Springfield

“Michael was thoroughly impressed by the Cane’s Crew during his dining experience and wanted to pass along his kudos,” according to a release from Cane’s.

Kizer completed the survey at the bottom of his receipt to share his experience. Doing so gives you a change to win free Cane’s for year, and he was selected at random to win, the store said. He was able to collect his free Cane’s starting this month.

“I feel like I’ve won the Cane’s lottery! I was shaking and couldn’t believe it — it was the best feeling ever. I love Cane’s,” he said.

Along with winning free Cane’s, he was also given a “swag bag” with a celebration party cooler, plush puppy, two logo keychains, three short-sleeve shirts, two One Love koozies, four BOGO free box cards, two BOGO free kids combo cards and lemonade cards, two logo magnets, a lip sauce lip balm, two foil pencils, oval logo trucker cap, and two red beads. He also was recognized at the Springfield location.

Customers who purchase from any of the restaurants in the Dayton area will receive a receipt with a code from their order to give feedback that offers a chance to win free Cane’s for a year. For rules, visit www.raisingcanes.com/survey.