Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman to help open Springfield Symphony Orchestra season

“A concert is an experience for an audience not so much the venue. You can tell what an audience will be like; if they are saying hello, it makes me feel good.”

Perlman began thinking about “Violin Concerto” as a youngster of 15 or 16 and encountered problems in making it sound right. Now, the piece has become like an old friend, with the key being the phrasing and constructing the phrasing to make sense.

“It’s probably the greatest violin concerto in many ways. It’s extremely difficult and very, very challenging. It’s Beethoven at his best,” he said. “When students say they want to play it, I say welcome to a lifetime experience where the journey is just beginning and to last for the rest of your career.”

Not only will the audience see Perlman perform, but will hear the concerto on one of the most legendary instruments of all – a Soil violin created by Stratovarius in 1714 that was previously owned by Yehudi Menuhin, another of the 20th Century’s great violinists.

“It’s the violin of my dreams. It cost about as much as buying as a first house,” he said, laughing.

At age 77 with an abundance of honors, accolades and accomplishments to his credit, Perlman remains enthused as ever for music.

“I want to stay interested in what I’m doing, and I am,” he said. “I have a three-pronged musical experience: I teach, I play concerts and I conduct – for me what could be better? Right now, I’m so excited with every performance. I’ve played the Beethoven concerto quite a few times and it still excites me and is still presents a challenge. As long as I continue to be interested in doing, that’s my goal.”

SSO musical director and conductor Peter Stafford Wilson has chosen Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 9″ with the SSO for the evening’s theme of musical revolutionaries.

Wilson has worked to bring in talent that can also showcase the SSO and has a longtime relationship with Perlman’s manager. It meant matching dates and maneuvering that resulted in his appearance on Saturday, with several people contributing to help accommodate the show.

“I have found that artists who truly enjoy sharing their gifts with everyone often eagerly seize the opportunity to play smaller venues as they realize that many of their fans are unable to travel to the larger cities,” Wilson said.

Wilson is also looking forward to sharing the rest of the season with the community as many cities larger than Springfield have seen their symphony programs discontinued in recent years.

