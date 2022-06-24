VOA Museum to host Taps, Tastes, and Tunes on Fourth of July weekend

“We are looking forward to a wonderful weekend. The new location at VOA was good to us last year. We have so much room for all of our vendors, a big seating tent, and carnival rides. Pretty much anything you can think of at a festival, we have it,” Wertheim said

The family-friendly event will help to bring awareness to the VOA Museum, and it will also allow the community to celebrate the Fourth of July with plenty of food and drink options, live entertainment and fireworks.

There will be more than a dozen food vendors on site with a variety of food offerings, such as cheeseburgers, hot dogs, brats and corndogs from American Grill and pepperoni pizza, cheese pizza and cheesy garlic bread from Big Dog’s Pizza, and more. Other popular stops will include Sweets & Meats BBQ, Turkey’s R Us, Craft Burger Bros and Graeter’s.

Ice cold beverages will include Miller/Coors Light, various craft beers, margaritas and Ole Smoky slushies as well as non-alcoholic soft drinks, bottled water, lemonade, iced tea and fruit smoothies.

The entertainment will include local band My Sister Sarah at 8 p.m. Friday. The band What She Said will perform at 7:45 p.m. Saturday and Spin Doctors will take the stage at 8 p.m. Sunday, playing until the fireworks start at around 10 p.m.

From World War II through the Cold War, the Voice of America Bethany Relay Station in West Chester Twp. played a vital role in transmitting Voice of America broadcasts to people living in countries that lacked a free press. The Voice of America Bethany Relay Station operated from 1944 to 1994. It was decommissioned by the federal government in 1994. The iconic art deco building has been developed into the National VOA Museum of Broadcasting with support from the entire community.

“We are excited to be part of this event and see it as very important for people to be able to come and visit the museum, and even if they don’t come in, they at least know it’s here and will come back on another day,” said Jack Dominic, executive director, of the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting.

The VOA Museum is typically open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. During the Taps, Tastes, and Tunes event, the museum will be open until 6 p.m., nightly. Cost of admission to visit the museum is $10 per person, ages 16 and over. Cost of admission is free for children, under the age of 16.

Visitors can check out the control room and see how it operated, sending six different programs around the world in as many as 50 different languages. There is an extensive exhibit of Powel Crosley Jr. inventions and products, everything from his radios and refrigerators to his cars and airplanes. Another exhibit highlights the history of broadcasting in Cincinnati, highlighting prominent figures like Ruth Lyons.

The VOA Museum is located at 8070 Tylersville Road. Admission to Taps, Tastes, and Tunes is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Hours are Fri., July 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.’ Sat., July 2 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sun., July 3 from noon to 10 p.m.

Visit www.voamuseum.org, or call (513) 777-0027 for more information. Details about Taps, Tastes, and Tunes are available at www.cincyfests.com.

Weekend band line-up:

Friday July 1

5-7:30 p.m. - Model Behavior

8-11 p.m. – My Sister Sarah

Saturday July 2

12-3:15 p.m. - Vinyl Countdown

3:45-7:15 p.m. - 3 Day Rule

7:45-11 p.m. - What She Said

Sunday July 3

12-3:30 p.m. - Ninety Four .04

4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.- Naked Karate Girls

8-10 p.m. – Spin Doctors

10 p.m. – Fireworks presented by West Chester Twp.