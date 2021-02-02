Walgreens administered COVID vaccines improperly stored in Cleveland area, DeWine says

The CDC is working with Walgreens and long-term care facilities in the Ashtabula and Cleveland areas after coronavirus vaccines that were improperly stored were administered at five facilities Monday.
The five facilities are Ashtabula Co Residential Services Corp “The Maples” in Kingsville; Ashtabula Towers; Heather Hill Care Communities in Chardon; Six Chimneys on East Cleveland; and Willow Park Convalescent Home in Cleveland, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The governor said that no one was harmed, but those who received the improperly stored vaccines will have to be vaccinated again.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer, explained that if there is a breach in the vaccine’s cold storage process before it is thawed and administered the vaccine cannot be trusted to be effective.
It is not clear how many people Walgreens may have erroneously given the vaccine to.
DeWine noted that not everyone at those five facilities received bad vaccines. The CDC is working with Walgreens and the facilities to identify who needs to be re-vaccinated.