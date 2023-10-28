Wellness business for aging adults opens brick-and-mortar spot in Springfield

A wellness business designed for aging adults has opened a brick-and-mortar location in Springfield to serve more clients.

Ally Wellness opened earlier this month at 2030 N. Limestone St., Suite B, by owner Emily Stanton.

“Opening this space was something I had always hoped would come to be and, now that it has, I’m excited to inspire people who want to learn about aging successfully and with purpose,” Stanton said.

Stanton, a physical therapist from Urbana who has been practicing since 2001, first opened her business in August of 2020, working primarily out of her home and teaching classes at various locations. She opened her new location on Oct. 3 and began serving individual clients and teaching balance and functional fitness classes.

“Opening a brick-and-mortar location took a lot of faith, prayer, family and local support. It took a lot of people believing in me and supporting my business,” she said. “I knew I wanted to help more people on their aging journey but had reached my capacity for how many people I could help.”

Ally Wellness, which has three employees, focuses on proactive wellness and education for older adults. It offers balance and fitness classes four days a week, one-on-one wellness coaching sessions, focused body work and assisted stretching sessions, and more.

Stanton graduated from Urbana High School, earned a master’s degree and attended the College of Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati, and went back to school in 2019 and earned a geriatric specialist certification. After college, she returned to Springfield and began working at Community Hospital, later working for home health companies, assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities in Clark and Champaign counties.

In 2020, Stanton decided to build her business around the idea of “empowering and educating all adults on how to navigate the physical aspects of aging.”

“I am passionate about teaching people how to take control of the aging process and how to be proactive about avoiding premature and even unnecessary declines in their abilities to live safely and independently,” she said. “They are our volunteers, our mentors, coaches and serve in positions throughout our community that are vital to its success.”

Stanton does not take insurance so she can “focus 100% of her time and effort on a client” and not spend it billing insurances, filling out paperwork or making calls.

An open house will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served, people can tour the new studio and staff will be on sight to answer questions.

For more information on services, prices and more, visit Allywellnessllc.org.