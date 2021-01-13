Which medical conditions make you eligible for next round of vaccinations in Ohio

- type 1 diabetes

- inherited metabolic disorders

- severe neurologic disorders including epilepsy

- severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, Fragile X, Prader Willi Syndrome, Turner Syndrome

- severe lung disease including cystic fibrosis and severe asthma

- sickle cell anemia

- alpha- and beta-thalassemia

Children with these medical conditions cannot yet get the coronavirus vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is authorized for use in people 18 years and older and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for use in people 16 years and older.

Explore Eligible Greene County residents should sign up for alerts about vaccine clinics

Here’s the phase 1B schedule for when each group becomes eligible for the vaccine in Ohio:

Week of Jan. 18: Age 80 and above

Week of Jan. 25: Age 75 and above and Ohioans with severe, congenital, developmental or an early-onset medical disorder

Week of Feb. 1: Age 70 and above and K-12 school staff.

Week of Feb. 8: Age 65 and above

Source: Ohio Department of Health