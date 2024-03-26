Young’s Dairy bakes, dyes 10,800 eggs for Easter egg hunt

“Which is insane. Who knew it would grow to this size when we first started (41) years ago” he said.

Young said the event started in space on the yard that was maybe 100 feet by 100 feet and had about 300 people, but it is now done on about 8 acres.

“(We do it) because it’s fun. We’re a community place and families like to get together here at Young’s,” he said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Young noted they actually bake the eggs instead of hard boil them.

“About 7-8 years ago, we figured out you don’t need to hard boil them. I use that term (because) everyone thinks of it that way, but turns out you can bake them, and we can bake a whole lot faster with less hot fingers when picking and pulling them out of boiling water. We can boil maybe 100 dozen at a time and (baking) takes like 30 to 40 minutes,” he said.

The hunt will be held at 2 p.m. for ages four and under, at 2:20 p.m. for ages five to seven, and at 2:40 p.m. for ages eight to 10 on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Barnabe, the mascot, will also be present for photos.

There is no charge for the event. It’s suggested that those participating arrive 10 to 15 minutes before your age category so there’s time to find the line and get ready.

For more information, visit https://youngsdairy.com/easter-egg-hunt/.