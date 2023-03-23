BreakingNews
Chick-fil-A coming to Great American Ball Park in 2023

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Updated 1 hour ago
Reds announce a number of new menu options

Fans going to Great American Ball Park this season will see some twists on the food items available.

The Cincinnati Reds announced a number of new specialty menu items Wednesday for the 2023 season, which begins March 30 with Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

• For the first time, there will be a Chick-fil-A at the stadium with a limited number of items at a kiosk near Gapper’s Alley behind section 118: a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich; waffle potato chips; and chocolate fudge brownies. In May, other items will be added as a Chick-fil-A concession stand opens: Chick-fil-A Nuggets; Spicy Chicken Sandwich; and waffle potato fries.

• There are a number of new food options throughout the stadium.

Cheeseburger Frybox “Hamburger topped with nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, grilled onions, pickles and Thousand Island dressing. Served on French fries.” At Terrace-Level Section 139 and View-Level Section 534.

Redlegs Soft Serve: “Vanilla ice cream with fruit punch Kool-Aid flavoring, choice of toppings and served in a miniature Cincinnati Reds helmet.” At Scouts Alley.

The Big Cheese: “All-beef burger topped with pimento cheese, bacon, crispy onions and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun.” At Scouts Alley and Grill & Fry Stand at Section 415.

The Split Finger: “Grilled, split Glier’s bratwurst topped with sauerkraut, bistro sauce and mustard. Served on a toasted Italian roll.” At Scouts Alley, Grill & Fry Stand at Section 415 and Food Bar locations.

GABP Burger: “Glier’s Goetta (a German sausage) topped with American cheese, cage-free over hard egg and bistro sauce. Served on a pretzel bun.” At Food Bar locations.

The Curve Ball: “Veggie burger topped with iceberg lettuce, grilled onions, pickles and Thousand Island dressing. Served on a brioche bun.” At Scouts Alley and the Porkopolis Stand at Section 117.

Skyline Chili Nachos: “Tortilla chips topped with Skyline Chili, nacho cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese.” At Skyline locations at Sections 115 and 418.

Goetta Pretzel Bites: “Glier’s Goetta Bites and Mini Pretzel Bites topped with JTM Queso.” At Scouts Alley.

Smoked Porkloin Sandwich: “Smoked porkloin topped with pickled jalapenos, onions, cucumbers and barbecue sauce. Served on a brioche bun.” At Montgomery Inn Smokehouse.

