Wright State shocks Arkansas for first NCAA tourney win

Wright State guard Angel Baker, left, looks to shoot around Arkansas guard Marquesha Davis during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman) Credit: Stephen Spillman Credit: Stephen Spillman

But Alexis Stover hit a 3 for the Raiders, and Baker buried a trey with 29.1 seconds left for a 64-62 lead.

Arkansas then missed, and Baker snagged the rebound.

Jada Roberson was fouled and made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left for a 66-62 lead.

The Raiders were overmatched in their first two NCAA games, losing by 46 to Kentucky and 23 to Texas A&M.

They’ll play either No. 5 Missouri St or No. 12 UC Davis in the second round Wednesday at a time and site to be determined. Those teams meet in a first-round game Monday night.