W. Social food hall to transform Wright Dunbar from dining desert to food destination

W. Social, a joint venture between Wright Dunbar Inc. and Dillin Corp., is expected to open in late fall.

“We have a mobile, wood-fired pizza business that we’ve been carting around for the last seven years,” said Robert Gunn, owner of ILLYS, which specializes in pizzas with turkey toppings. “So this is very exciting to be somewhere stable, with a controlled environment.”

The food hall will open in a 6,685-square-foot building that has an exposed brick wall and ceiling beams.

A full bar will occupy the center of the space that will serve Grind House coffee products earlier in the day and will serve alcohol later on.

The bar will offer about 16 taps, craft beer, wine and cocktails, and have TVs and seating for about 30 people.

Larry Dillin, CEO of Dillin Corp., speaks at a groundbreaking for the new food hall, W. Social Tap & Table. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The food hall expects to be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

It will have inside seating, and new garage doors are being installed that will lead to a large outdoor patio space. Five local businesses will share the rest of the inside space.

Soca operates a food truck that sells Caribbean dishes, and it plans to serve about 15 to 20 menu items to start with, including some that can’t be made in the truck, said Shafton Greene, the owner who lives a short walk from the food hall property.

“I’m excited to give people a bigger part of the culture of Trinidad and the Caribbean,” he said.

A group wants to bring a new food hall called W. Social to 1100 W. Third St. in the Wright Dunbar business district. CONTRIBUTED

Gunn, the owner of ILLYS, said the food hall will provide a diverse range of eating choices from vendors that already have a strong following and a loyal customer base.

He said he looks forward to collaborating with the other businesses to make it a food destination.

The new food hall has been in the works for a few years and will be similar to the COhatch, which turned the old Myers Market in downtown Springfield into a new food hall and offices, said Patrick Williams, the director of sales and leasing for Dillin Corp.

Williams, who helped spearhead the COhatch project, will be the operating partner of the W. Social food hall.