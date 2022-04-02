Easter egg hunt at Niederman Family Farm will require tickets to keep it ‘stress-free’ for participants

She said everyone is looking for an activity that’s stress-free, laid-back, fun for the kids as well as one where they can make memories.

“It started just as a desire to figure out something more that we could do here on the farm to help our community, and our families make memories because that’s what we love doing,” Niederman said, “Making memories are so important. During the last couple of years, something that we lost was our ability to make memories with our families, so we’re just thrilled that we are back to being able to make those memories.”

Families can go online and purchase the time slot that they would like to attend. The number of tickets for each time slot are limited. So, when children come, there’s no race for the eggs, because there is an unlimited supply with a smaller number of children picking up eggs during each time slot. There is no fee for the parents, grandparents, and accompanying adults to attend. The fee is only for the children, and it does include a goody bag that they will receive to take home.

When guests arrive, they will go to the egg hunt first. Then, after they gather and return the eggs in the egg drop, they can spend as much time as they like in the play areas. There will also be small animals, such as goats, bunnies and baby chicks, on site for children to visit.

The jumping pillow, play areas, and other fun activities will also be available to enjoy. The market will be open and stocked with delicious jams and jellies. The concession stand will offer light concessions. Last year, hundreds of kids attended. It was well received because the whole family was able to join in with their children.

“It’s so fun. It was very well received last year. We sold out, so we’re very excited to offer it again this year. We look forward to those beautiful spring days, and hopefully, we are lucky to get one of them on the day of the Easter Egg Hunt,” Niederman said.

How to go

What: 2022 Easter Egg Hunt at Niederman Family Farm

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Apr. 9

Admission: $10 for children. Sign up for a timed-entry ticket at www.niedermanfamilyfarm.com . There are a limited number of tickets available at each time slot.

Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

More info: (513) 779-6184