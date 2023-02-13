Blues and jazz event at Windamere benefits Hope House Mission

“We have a homeless issue in this town. There are just a lot of folks who have had a tough time. The Hope House is here to take care of people who really need it, and who need shelter,” Evans said. “The Windamere works great because it’s an intimate venue, and it has a nice dance floor.”

The fundraiser will feature a talented line-up of artists, many who are veteran musicians, for an evening of blues, blues-based rock and jazz music that will raise money for a good cause. All of the musicians volunteer their time in support of the event. Many of the musicians have been involved every year, including the sound and lighting crews.

“It’s nice bring in community musicians who want to contribute and be part of this,” Evans said.

The evening’s performance line-up will include Fred Gillespie and the Swamp Bees, I Dig Pig featuring Jimmy D. Rogers, The Gillespie Express with Ferris Gillespie and James Clark, Joe Waters, Rick House and Friends, and other special guests, including Chuck Evans and more.

Gregg Clark, who passed away in 2019, started the event in 1991 to help the Hope House Mission. Clark was the original chair, and he was a regular player at the annual event. He was also a leader in several bands, including the Royal Blues and the Gregg Clark Group. Additionally, he was instrumental part of the Lebanon Blues Festival. Clark was a 1971 graduate of Middletown High School. The concert was not held in 2022, due to scheduling issues and bad weather. For more than 30 years, the annual “Blue Christmas” benefit concert has raised money for Middletown’s homeless shelter, Hope House Mission.

How to go

What: “Sweet Love at The Windamere” to benefit Hope House Mission – Women’s Shelter

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown

Admission: General admission tickets are $25. Cabaret-style seating. Guests can also reserve a table with 8 seats. To purchase tickets visit thewindamere.com. Community members can also donate directly to Hope House Mission at hhmission.org.