Dave Chappelle and Robert Glasper perform Thursday: How to get tickets

Grammy winners Dave Chappelle and Robert Glasper will perform Thursday, Jan. 18 at the YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs.
Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Ticketmaster.com. No cell phones allowed. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. The YS Firehouse is located at 225 Corry St.
In related news, last week Chappelle hosted special screenings of writer/director Jeymes Samuel’s “The Book of Clarence” and writer/director Ava DuVernay’s “Origin.” Samuel participated in a post-screening Q&A but DuVernay was unable to appear in-person due to inclement weather. This event was part of a series dubbed “YS Firehouse Sound Check Series.”
