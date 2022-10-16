Halloween on the Green welcomes children for trick-or-treating

Nearly 35 businesses and organizations will be set up around the park and greet attendees with treats and surprises. Children should bring a trick-or-treat bag/container and are encouraged to come dressed in costume.

“You go out, you buy these costumes, and you get to wear them for Halloween, but this is another opportunity to put those costumes on the kids and get them out and have a fun time in a safe environment. Village Green Park is a great location. It’s not just for the summer, so we like to do programs in the fall, and throughout the year, and this is a great opportunity for families to get outside and enjoy the parks, hopefully, on a beautiful fall day,” Sheldrick said.

Fairfield Parks and Recreation will have coupons from Canes and Check E. Cheese to pass out. Other participants handing out treats will include Kroger, EC Pumpkin Patch, City of Fairfield Fire Department, City of Fairfield Police Department, Fairfield YMCA, AAA Fairfield, Butler County Educational Service Center, Caring Place, RNR Tires, Fairfield Lane Library, Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, Tri-State Heating & Cooling, Monkey on Main and many more.

Most of the booths are also decorated for the event.

“It’s really about having fun and getting the family outside and enjoying the park,” Sheldrick said.

Another highlight of the event will include a performance by STARZ Hip Hop Dancers at 6 p.m. STARZ Hip Hop Dancers are part of the dance program at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, which is part of the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Dept.

Queen City Scale Model Boaters will have miniature vessels on the Village Green pond throughout the event. And there will be food and drink options available from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck and Dine-In Hawaiian food truck.

How to go

What: Halloween on the Green

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 20

Where: Village Green Park, Fairfield

Cost: Free and open to the public. The event is organized for children ages 10 and under.

More info: fairfield-city.org