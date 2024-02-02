Pink, Lionel Richie, Janet Jackson and Heart all announce SW Ohio tour stops

Locally, Fraze Pavilion has begun its concert announcements for the seasons with a few smaller shows and the promise of more to come. The Indigo Girls announced a February show at the Victoria Theatre, Rose Music Center continues to roll out its season and the annual Battle of the Bands in Dayton rages on at the Brightside Music and Event Venue.
Heart, Janet Jackson and The Pixies all announced tour stops in Cincinnati while Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire announced a stop at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on June 13 and Pink just announced a tour stop there on Oct. 9. This continues to be a busy time for concert announcements big and small with plenty more to come as summer approaches.
Tickets go on sale today, Jan. 19 at Ticketmaster.com and the Rose Music Center Box Office. Here’s a look at other concerts scheduled in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas during the 2023-2024 season:
LOCAL CONCERT VENUES
Arbogast Performing Arts Center
500 S. Dorset Road, Troy
www.arbogastpac.com, 937-418-8392
Upcoming: Motown with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and The Deron Bell Band, Feb. 24; Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute by Michael Cavanaugh, March 16; Lonestar, March 23; The Texas Tenors, April 6; Hotel California – The Original Tribute to The Eagles, May 18
The Brightside Music and Event Venue
905 E. Third St., Dayton
www.thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-559-4590
Upcoming: Dayton Battle of the Bands, Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 9; Scythian and Arbo Celtic Rock, March 14
Hobart Arena
255 Adams St., Troy
www.hobartarena.com, 937-339-2911
Upcoming: Riley Green, Feb. 8; 38 Special, Feb. 24; Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd, May 18
Kuss Auditorium Clark State Performing Arts Center
300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874
Upcoming: Video Games Live, March 2; The Greatest Piano Men, April 19; Béla Fleck, May 18
Nutter Center
3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn
www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789
Upcoming: Parker McCollum, Feb. 9
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Schuster Center
1 W. Second St., Dayton
www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630
Upcoming: Gem City R&B Kickback featuring Ashanti, Adina Howard, Changing Faces and 112, Feb. 23; Johnny Cash The Official Concert Experience, Feb. 24; Casting Crowns, April 24; The Music of Green Day, June 1
Victoria Theatre
138 N. Main S.
www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630
Upcoming: Indigo Girls, Feb. 23; Drum Tao, March 20; Red Hot Chili Pipers, March 21; Jeremy Camp, March 22; Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: The Wall, April 6
LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Fraze Pavilion
695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849
Upcoming: The Menus, June 14; Get the Led Out, Aug. 14; That Arena Rock Show, Aug. 16
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: Jewel and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 3; Amon Amarth, May 7; Gary Allen, May 10; Brit Floyd, May 17; Let’s Sing Taylor - A live band experience celebrating Taylor Swift, June 1; Warrant, Firehouse and Bulletboys, June 14
CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES
Bogart’s
2621 Vine St., Cincinnati
www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801
Upcoming: The Kills, Feb. 17; Less Than Jake, March 28
Great American Ballpark
100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati
http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337
Upcoming: Foo Fighters, July 25; Green Day, Aug. 22; Thomas Rhett, Aug. 29
Hard Rock Casino
1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati
www.hardrockcasinocincinnati.com, 513-250-3150
Upcoming:
Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena
100 Broadway, Cincinnati
heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111
Upcoming: ; Avenged Sevenfold, March 13; Andrea Bocelli, April 7; MercyMe, April 20; AJR, July 23; Heart, Aug. 13
Credit: Deborah Cannon AMERICAN-STATESMAN
Credit: Deborah Cannon AMERICAN-STATESMAN
The Andrew J Brady Music Center
25 Race St., Cincinnati
https://bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882
Upcoming: Russell Dickerson, March 2; Bailey Simmerman, March 9; Chappell Roan, March 10; Anthony Jeselnik, March 14; The Classic Rock Show, March 23; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr, March 24; Excision, March 27; Brothers Osbourne, April 11; Emo Orchestra, April 17; Busta Rhymes, April 18; Jo Satriani and Steve Vai, April 19; Godsmack, April 23; Todd Rundgren, April 24; Madison Beer, April 30; James Arthur, May 11; Social Distortion and Bad Religion, May 12; Jacob Collier, June 4; Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power, June 5; Lake Street Dive, July 14; Tate McRae, July 24
Memorial Hall
1225 Elm St., Cincinnati
memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838
Upcoming: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rhiannon Giddens, March 20
MegaCorp Pavilion
101 W. 4th St., Newport
https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294
Upcoming: Umphery’s McGee, Feb. 9; 50 years of Hip Hop featuring Bone Thugs and Harmony, Feb. 16; Zoso, Feb. 17; Static-X and Sevendust, Feb. 27; Dustin Lynch, April 27; Taking Back Sunday, July 30; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 25; O.A.R., Aug. 30
Paycor Stadium
1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
www.bengals.com
Upcoming: Luke Combs, Aug. 2-3
PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: Brit Floyd, May 18; Cole Swindle, June 8; Sarah McLachlan, June 1
Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: Hootie and the Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain, June 7; New Kids on the Block, June 21; Janet Jackson, Nelly, June 22; Niall Horan, June 25; Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, July 2; Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 5; Train and REO Speedwagon, July 12; Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, July 19; Alanis Morissette, July 24; Hardy, July 25; Totally Tubular Festival 80′s New Wave Tour featuring Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wo, July 27; Creed, Aug. 2; Bush, Aug. 14; The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 18; Styx, Foreigner, Aug. 23; Kidz Bop, Aug. 31; Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham, Aug. 27
Taft Theatre
317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati
tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883
Upcoming: Gaelic Storm, Feb. 28; Joe Bonamassa, March 2; Marc Broussard, March 14; Fab Four Ultimate Beatles Tribute, March 15; Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston, March 17; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 23; Colin Hay, March 28; The Testy Brothers, April 30; Buddy Guy, June 29
Voices of America MetroPark
7850 VOA Park Dr., West Chester Twp.
https://voacountrymusicfest.com, 513-867-5835
Upcoming: Country Music Fest featuring headliners Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, Aug. 9-11
COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES
Columbus Crew Stadium
One Black & Gold Blvd., Columbus
https://sonictemplefestival.com, 614-447-2739
Upcoming: Disturbed, Evanescence, Mudvayne, May 16; The Original Misfits, Falling in Reverse, Seether, Anthrax, May 17; Pantera, Stand, breaking Benjamin, May 18; Slipknot, limpbizkit, A Day to Remember, 311, May 19
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena
555 Borror Drive, Columbus
www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201
Upcoming: Nickel Creek, Feb. 15; Drake with J. Cole, Feb. 20, 21; Playboi Carti, March 5; Three Dog Night, March 9; Ledisi with Raheem DeVaughn, March 26; Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR, March 29; Nicki Minaj, April 12; Toto, April 21; The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, April 30; Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, June 13; Chris Stapleton, July 19; Hozier, Aug. 7; Blink-182, Aug. 13; Pink, Oct. 9
KEMBA LIVE!
405 Neil Ave., Columbus
www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101
Upcoming: Umphrey’s McGee, Feb. 2; Corey Taylor, Feb. 13; Dylan Scott, Feb. 16; Subtronics, Feb. 25; Two Door Cinema Club, March 5; Greensky Bluegrass, March 6; Russell Dickerson, March 7; Ministry, March 12; GROUPLOVE, March 19; Guster, March 22; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 28; Say Anything, May 7; Kameron Marlowe, May 10; Bleachers, June 4; Brothers Osborne, June 13; Taking Back Sunday, July 25; O.A.R., Aug. 29
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199
Upcoming: Sam Hunt, March 2; Dan + Shay, March 15; Olivia Rodrigo with Chappell Roan, March 22; Tim McGraw, March 23; Avenged Sevenfold, March 26; Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, April 21; Melanie Martinez, June 13; AJR, June 28; New Kids on the Block, Aug. 23
Ohio Stadium
411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus
www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330
Upcoming: Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner, June 22-23
About the Author