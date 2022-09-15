Red Door Community Concerts return with classical act

“We’ve had a large number of people watching the concerts online. Last, year, we literally had thousands of people viewing the concert videos, and I’m thinking the same thing will happen this year,” Michael said.

She said local churches, the senior citizen’s center, and area arts centers have helped to publicize the concert series.

“People from Dayton, Springfield and Cincinnati have come to the concerts,” Michael said. “We’re accomplishing a lot with this concert series.”

Red Door Community Concerts, a six-concert series, was organized by the Arts Committee of Holy Trinity Oxford. The concert series offers diverse styles of music, performed by a variety of artists. The goal of the series is to bring the community together through music.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to offer the concert series for a second year, and I hope we can continue offering it,” Michael said. “I’m also excited that people who have been attending have expressed interest in hearing different kinds of music and that we’ve been able to fulfill those requests.”

Red Door Community Concerts are an outreach of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, which fulfills part of its mission to teach, to learn and to serve. So, it’s an offering of Holy Trinity to the community, Michael said.

During the 2022-2023 concert series season, there will be a Klezmer band, a jazz trio, a world-class organist, a world-renowned pianist, and a flute trio. So, the music presented will appeal to a lot of different tastes.

Trio Apéritif is a newly formed trio that is made up of three accomplished musicians. The concert will include classical to modern music from the 1600s through the present.

“Concertgoers won’t want to miss out on something that’s exciting and rewarding to hear. The experience will expand their horizons, musically. A lot of times, the artists will talk about their music, or share about the composers of the songs. It’s not just listening, it’s learning, too,” Michael said.

The concerts are supported by numerous individuals as well as grants from Butler Rural Electric Community Connections, Matinee Musicale and the Greater Oxford Community Foundation.

How to go

What: Red Door Community Concerts at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church with Trio Apéritif featuring Michael Ronstadt (cello,) Anne Misener (violin) and Phillip Roberts (piano)

When: 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St. in Oxford. Concerts will be held in the sanctuary

Cost: Free

More info: Visit www.holytrinityoxford.org or find for details on the church’s Facebook page. Masks are recommended. Following the live concert, the performance will also be available on the Holy Trinity Oxford YouTube channel.

Other Red Door Community Concerts this season will include:

Oct. 28, 2022 Syrodesy Flute Trio with Gretchen Germann, Sarah Robertson and Jodi Boeddeker

Dec. 2, 2022 Miami Valley Klezmer Band, Rich Begel, director, (co-sponsored by Miami Hillel)

Feb. 17, 2023 Steinway Artist Bruce Murray on piano

April 14, 2023 Yun Kim on organ, from classical to contemporary

June 9, 2023 Phil DeGreg Trio featuring Phil DeGreg (piano,) Aaron Jacobs (bass) and John Taylor (percussion).