In the Game entertainment center in Liberty Twp. for every age

LIBERTY TWP. — A just-opened video game and sports bar entertainment center in the Liberty Center is the first of its kind in Ohio for its national owner and already attracting fans.

The new “In The Game” center opened last week on the busy Bales Street location in the mixed-use Liberty Center and features everything from axe throwing to virtual reality games to an escape room.

Designed primarily for families, teens and older, the 19,000-square-foot also has a sports bar with a full-menu and more than a dozen 75-inch TVs for watching sporting events.

The entertainment venue, which during warmer weather also features giant open garage doors on to 7510 Bales St. across from the Liberty Center’s grassy area used for musical acts — has an outside patio for customers.

“We’re very excited to be celebrating the grand opening of our seventh In The Game location,” said Scott Brown, director of marketing for the Illinois-based Family Entertainment Group. “We look forward to creating a vibrant, exciting space where families and communities can enjoy excellent food and exceptional entertainment.”

Opened for less than a week, the colorful and brightly lit center is already drawing many customers, said In The Game General Manager Chris Culley.

“It’s been going great and especially with it being the college and NFL football season,” said Culley.

The hybrid entertainment venue, which includes alcohol for adults and video and other games for kids of all ages, he said.

“We’re a full family entertainment center and we also offer birthday parties and can accommodate corporate events and other parties,” said Culley.

In The Game will employ about 80 full and part-time workers, said company officials.

The new arcade is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Picking the Liberty Twp. location in Butler County – with the Liberty Center adjacent to the Interstate 75 and Liberty Way interchange - was no accident, he said.

The site, said Culley, is optimal for attracting customers all along the economically booming I-75 corridor between northern Greater Cincinnati and the Dayton metro area.

“We picked the Liberty Center because of its centralized location between Dayton and Cincinnati. It’s a fantastic location and so far, the foot-traffic has been amazing.”

For hours of operation and more information visit the In The Game website at https://libertycenter.inthegame.net.