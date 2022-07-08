Legendary country singer Doug Stone to perform on Sorg stage

“Whenever the Sorg has a show that sells out, or draws a crowd, all the downtown businesses benefit. People go out to eat, they stay out, and it’s more vibrant. And, if you do that enough, it makes the whole downtown feel like there’s always something going on,” he said.

Making music for more than three decades, Stone has sold more than 10 million albums, had eight No. 1 songs, and 15 top-ten singles. His hits include “A Jukebox with a Country Song,” “Too Busy Being in Love” “Why Didn’t I Think of That” “Addicted to a Dollar,” and “In a Different Light,” which was his first No. 1. The song “In a Different Light” was also nominated for a Grammy Award for “Best Country Song.”

“I know a lot of stations, for instance Classic Country 105.9 WNKN here in Middletown, play a lot of Doug Stone songs. I’m excited for downtown Middletown, and that we can have this caliber of a show, where people will go and support it. It’s part of the revitalization of Middletown in general and having a theater here. It’s a good asset to have. All three artists are really good,” said Scott said.

Stone debuted in 1990 with the song “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box)” from his self-titled debut album, Doug Stone, which produced a handful of chart-topping songs. To date, he has released ten studio albums and three compilation projects, and several of them have become Platinum and Gold albums. Stone is slated to release an acoustic project of re-recorded hits in 2022.

McBride of McBride & the Ride, and later Terry McBride & the Ride, will perform an acoustic set. A few of the group’s hits include “Sacred Ground,” Love on the Loose, Heart on the Run,” Going Out of My Mind” and “Just One Night.” The Scott Luck Band has a country-rock sound.

“It’s a summer night, and we’re looking forward to a good turnout,” Scott said. “I think it’s fantastic for Middletown. My brother, Brandon, and I own some businesses in downtown Middletown, The Slice Pie, and @ The Square, and we want to see the downtown do well. I’m also a fan of 1990′s country music.”

How to go

What: Doug Stone & The Stone Age Band with special guest Terry McBride. The Scott Luck Band will open the show.

When: 7 p.m. July 15

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 South Main St., Middletown

Cost: Reserved seating tickets are $45 in advance; premium seating tickets are $50.

More info.: Visit sorgoperahouse.org. Tickets are available at cincyticket.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street, and off First Street.