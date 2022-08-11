Madden Road Music Fest returns Saturday in Champaign County

The farm will boast a brand-new stage in addition to the two others, making it like two main stages, and better parking options added.

The lineup will bring in a mix of returning favorites and new additions. Dye will perform with Sister Sarah and with his group, the Miller Road Band. He still puts out a new song each month and the band has been recording and will play new music from the forthcoming LP.

Other returnees include Springfield group The American Landscape, which just recently began playing together again, Champaign County music legend Bob Lucas and Bill Purk of the Muleskinner Band. Zach Whitney and Joelle Hochstedler have been at nearly every Madden Road Music Fest, while Dr. Chris Bingman will return for the first time since the initial fest in 2011.

New performers of note include The Pinkerton Raid, traveling in from North Carolina, and Joe Waters.

While the music is the main attraction, activities are a part of the fest including bluegrass and folk dancing workshops, walking trails with guided walks, hammock grove, straw bales for kids to play in, a campfire, tree-planting ceremony and more.

With people eager to attend shows and be out again and good weather predicted, Dye expects a strong reception. And while he’s glad to have it back, don’t anticipate this fest growing anywhere near that other famous festival from 1969.

“It’s still not huge, but we’re not trying to make it huge,” Dye said. “It’s the sort of festival people have access to the bands to talk to them and not overwhelming. That’s what this festival is about – the music.”

HOW TO GO

What: Madden Road Music Fest

Where: 1791 Madden Road, Cable

When: 2-10 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $15 ages 18-older; $5 ages 6-17; $35 family admission

More info: maddenfarm.com