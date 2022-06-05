Organist David Castillo to perform at Holy Trinity

Castillo is passionate about music and law. He holds a PhD in Choral Conducting and a Doctor of Law degree from Northwestern. The concert will feature a mix of Mexican, traditional and improvisational music.

“He is very serious about his music, but he also practices law,” Michael said.

Castillo will be featured on the church’s J.F. Nordlie Opus 27 tracker organ. He previously served as the organist at Holy Trinity, and he was instrumental in helping to acquire the organ in 2017. In visiting the organ’s original home in Kansas, Castillo determined that the instrument was a perfect fit for Holy Trinity.

“He is very excited about being able to give a public concert on this organ.” Michael said. “I think this is a chance for him to show off this beautiful instrument.”

Castillo has been playing church organs since he was 13, but this is the first time he will play Holy Trinity’s tracker organ for the public. He began organ lessons at age 10 with the church organist at his family’s church in Mexico.

“This is a chance to be together and enjoy something that brings joy to the community. It’s always beautiful music in a gorgeous space. The church has amazing acoustics,” Michael said.

The six-part concert series, Red Door Community Concerts, was organized by the Arts Committee of Holy Trinity Oxford to offer concerts of diverse types of music, performed by various artists. The goal of the series is to bring the community together through music.

The concerts are supported by sponsorship of numerous individuals as well as grants from Butler Rural Electric Community Connections, Matinee Musicale, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Oxford Community Foundation.

Based on the success of this year, the church has already scheduled six concerts for next year. The Red Door Community Concerts will begin its second season on Fri., Sept. 16, 2022, with Michael Ronstadt (cello) Philip Roberts (piano) and Annette Misener (violin). The second season of the series will begin in Sept. and run through June of next year.

HOW TO GO

What: Red Door Community Concerts at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church with David Castillo.

When: Fri., June 10, 12:15 p.m.

Where: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St. in Oxford. Concerts will be held in the sanctuary

Cost: Free

More Info.: Visit www.holytrinityoxford.org or the church’s Facebook page. Masks are suggested. Following the live concert, the performance will also be available on the Holy Trinity Oxford YouTube channel.