Sorg Opera House to feature variety of music through the fall

MIDDLETOWN — Music lovers won’t want to miss the concert line-up in September at the Sorg Opera House. There’s something on the calendar for everyone — from classic rock, pop, and bluegrass to a potpourri of musical styles.
“We offer a nice variety of programming. There’s something for everybody, and we’d like to keep it in the community,” said Nancy Griffith, board president, at the Sorg Opera House Revitalization Group.
She said there are shows planned through the end of the year and throughout the first quarter of 2023.
“The Cleverlys are a group we’ve had at the Sorg once before and they will be back Sept. 30. They were so much fun the last time we had them and we’re so excited to bring them back,” Griffith said. “We also have Night Fever performing on Sept. 17. They are coming back. We had them last year, and they sold out.”
Griffith said Terrapin Flyer and the Sorg Shakedown Market 2 this Saturday will run alongside the Port Middletown Arts and Music Festival, which is happening the same day. The Terrapin Flyer concert at the Sorg will begin at 8 p.m. and the Sorg Shakedown Market 2 will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Sorg is in walking distance of the Port Middletown Arts and Music Festival.
“We are partnering up with them and we are going to have some specialized vendors come out in the parking lot and in front of the Sorg to sell their crafty, homemade wares,” she said.
Terrapin Flyer is a Grateful Dead cover band. Some of their performers have played with the Grateful Dead. It’s a great concert, Griffith said.
With four shows planned in September, and at least nine more concerts and theatrical events through the end of the year, community members are encouraged to enjoy a concert or a performance close to home. They can also have dinner before the show at a nearby restaurant. Griffith said patrons don’t have to travel far or go out of town to have a great night out.
“We are a well-kept secret, or a hidden gem in Middletown,” Griffith said.
The Sorg will continue to bring concerts, theater shows, and musical productions to the stage in Middletown in the months ahead.
Some of the many other upcoming shows are:
- The Belairs on Oct. 14
- The Rocky Horror Show, Oct. 21-23
- Clybourne Park, Oct. 27-30
- Rhonda Vincent & the Rage on Nov. 4
- Captain Fantastic: The Music of Sir Elton John on Nov. 19
- Hotel California: the Original Eagles Tribute on Nov. 26
Tickets for all of the shows may be purchased at www.cincyticket.com. Sorg Opera House is located at 63 South Main St. in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street, and off First Street. Visit www.sorgoperahouse.org for the latest details about all the upcoming shows.
