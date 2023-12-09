Bengals watch party, dinner and concert part of NYE celebrations at Lori’s Roadhouse

Guests can arrive in the afternoon for the Bengals Watch Party and stay to ring in 2024 with a dinner buffet and live music. Plus, there will be party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

“Lori’s Roadhouse has become a great venue for Bengals watch parties. We’ve been featured on the news several times for these events. So, it made sense when we saw the Bengals were playing on New Year’s Eve for us to open our doors to the sports fans to come early, check out the game, and start their New Year’s Eve a little early,” Adams said.

Doors open at 3 p.m. for the Bengals Watch Party with a game day buffet from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Live music will begin at 8 p.m. featuring Marshull and Blake Tyler with a dinner buffet from 7-9 p.m. The festivities will continue until 2 a.m. Various ticket packages, including VIP tickets are available online at lrhlive.com.

The live music will begin at 8 p.m. with Marshull, followed by Blake Tyler, who will headline the concert.

“Blake Tyler and Marshull both bring that country-rock flavor, so we thought they would be a great pairing, and bring in a really fun crowd,” Adams said. “Being able to highlight them at such an important event is really great. We would encourage people to come out, support a local venue, and spend their New Year’s Eve with us. We’re super excited. It’s going to be a great time.”

This is the third year for a New Year’s Eve event at Lori’s Roadhouse.

How to go

What: New Year’s Eve Celebration at Lori’s Roadhouse

Where: 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Dr., Suite B in West Chester Twp.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. Jan. 1

Tickets: lrhlive.com