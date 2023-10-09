Buff City Soap’s 34th store to open in November at Liberty Center

Danielle Hamilton entered the soap making business in 2021.

Since then, Hamilton has opened 33 Buff City Soap stores and is opening her 34th store at Liberty Center in Liberty Twp. in November.

“We see the growth there and around the area,” Hamilton said. “We fell in love with the concept at Liberty Center.”

Hamilton was introduced to Buff City Soap by friends who owned a franchise.

“They showed us what it was and we thought the product was great,” Hamilton said.

Then Hamilton and her husband visited a location in Memphis where Buff City Soap was founded and decided to become franchisees.

“Everything is made there in the store,” Hamilton said. “You can see all of the ingredients going into the product. People are into wellness and the ingredients in their products they are using.”

Buff City Soaps are all plant-based without parabens or phthalates.

“We make the soap every day in the store,” said Ellie Walls, Buff City Soap Regional Manager. “It is raw goods to packaged goods every day.”

Each location sells a broad assortment of soaps in a variety of scents.

“We have laundry soap, dryer balls, candles, scent boosters, bar soap, bath bombs and shower oils and anything we carry can be customized in 30-plus scents,” Walls said.

Those scents are what grabs guests when entering a store.

“They are going to smell how amazing everything is,” Hamilton said. “The aroma is going to capture them.”

Narcissist is the number one selling scent, according to Walls. It is a mix of raspberry and peach with hints of patchouli and sandalwood. Commando is a popular masculine scent featuring a mix of vanilla, lavender, smoke and cedar.

Buff City Soap stores are available for soap-making parties.

“Host bath bomb parties, your next girls night out, corporate events, birthday parties,” Walls said. “You pick out soap scent, then pick color, make the bath bombs. Walk away with about four or five bath bombs per person from the experience.”

Hamilton, who is also a licensed registered nurse, moved to Mason about 12 years ago with her husband and two daughters and has Buff City Soap locations in Ohio, Kentucky, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and Alabama. Six locations are in the Greater Cincinnati area.

“We have a great team and great business partners,” Hamilton said. “Could not have that growth without this team.”