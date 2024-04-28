Ed Dixon Gallery collaborates with Dayton Dance Initiative on latest exhibition

“Marilynn was inspired by these powerful athletes to paint this particular series of work,” said gallery owner Ed Dixon in a news release. “The artwork is colorful, full of movement and shows the strength of these male and female dancers.”

Friday’s reception will feature a performance by Dayton Dance Initiative, an organization comprised of dancers from professional troupes including Dayton Ballet and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. The dancers will perform a brief routine at 7 p.m. with movement influenced by Page’s artwork. A portion of the evening’s sales from the artwork will go toward the Dayton Dance Initiative as well.

“Through movement and live musical accompaniment, Dayton Dance Initiative dancers bring to life the ballet inspired paintings of Marilynn Page,” said DDI Artistic Director Jennifer Sydor. “Revel in Marilynn’s vision as it extends beyond the canvas into embodied expression and ultimately into our hearts.”

The Artist Reception is free and open to the public. The reception will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. The exhibition will remain on view in May on Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. each day except Fridays from 3 to 8 p.m.

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery is located at 222 N. St. Clair St. Free on-street parking is available near the gallery.