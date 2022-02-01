Pizza tasting event to showcase Springfield-area’s best non-franchise eateries delay a week

There’s a way to slice through the dreary, cold days of winter and it comes hot and with a variety of toppings.
The third Slice of Springfield event will return after two years, gathering eight non-franchise restaurants that will put out their tastiest pizza samples to savor, 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St.
The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3 but because of a forecasted winter storm it has been delayed until next week.
Tickets cost $25 each and include at least eight squares of pizza and a drink, a choice of soft drink, beer or wine. Tickets for ages 12-under cost $10 each and be available at the door. The event is a fundraiser and presented by Partners for the Parks and National Trail Parks and Recreation District.
Slice of Springfield was one of the events completed prior to the pandemic in 2020, although it became a casualty as many others did a year ago. Event co-chair Myles Trempe is glad to help bring it back.
“There’s a real interest because as a community, we have good, local non-franchise pizzerias,” he said. “In the dead of winter, this is a place you can come and enjoy a lot of different pizza and have a good craft beer or other drink.”
Participating restaurants include a mix of newcomers and some that have competed previously including Bogey’s at Rocky Lakes; Buckeye Barn; Crust & Company; Fent’s Dairy Corner; Fratelli’s; The Hickory Inn; Mikey’s Pizza; and Station 1.
The Hickory Inn placed first in 2020, while Station 1 finished second after taking first at the initial competition.
“The fun part of this is seeing interest from the restaurants and pizzerias. They’ve told us they’ve gotten a lot of support from visitors from being in Slice of Springfield,” Trempe said.
The event will be complemented by live entertainment. Trempe said Mother Stewart’s is a good spot to have Slice and appreciates the space hosting it.
Proceeds from Slice of Springfield will go to National Trail and Partners for the Parks efforts. The sprayground in Snyder Park was established with Slice funds, and Trempe said funds from this outing will help toward projects such as revitalizing the tennis and pickleball courts in Snyder Park in the future.
“With all this going on, it’s a fun time to be in Springfield,” said Trempe.
Tickets are available at the National Trail administration building at 1301 Mitchell Blvd. or go the National Trail Facebook page for an online link.
HOW TO GO
What: Slice of Springfield
Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 4:30-7 p.m.
Admission: $25 ages 13-older; $10 ages 12-under
More info: www.facebook.com/NTPRD/
