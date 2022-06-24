Youth hockey players skate away from heat at Goggin Ice Center on Miami campus

Boys 12 years old and younger are in camp now and staying the week on campus, living in nearby Miami student residence halls a short walk from the Oxford-campus hockey arena.

Later this summer, girls’ hockey takes to the ice for their instructional camps.

The striking contrast in climes - from the scorching outside air to the frozen fun inside - is part of the camps’ appeal, said Kevin Ackley, senior director of Goggin Ice Center.

“We’re pretty fortunate to be inside on a day like today,” said Ackley. “They (kids) always talk about when they leave the arena they walk into a wall of humidity and heat.”

“We bring in about 120 kids a week and every week is a different age group.”

Margo Rutledge Kissell, a spokeswoman for Miami, said it’s a fun treat in contrasts.

“When the summer heat sizzles, there is no cooler place on Miami’s campus than Goggin Ice Center,” said Kissell.

“When many Miami students are away during the summer, the campus still hums with activity thanks to numerous youth camps, including the ones at Goggin that include hockey, figure skating, and synchronized skating.”

The public has to wait until October, said Ackley, if they need a cool, recreational skate or want to participate in some skating lessons offered by the school in the state-of-the-art, 3,500-seat arena, which sports an NHL-sized ice rink.

For more information on all the year-around programs offered at Goggin see its website.