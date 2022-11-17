35th Christmas in Springboro event kicks off the holiday season

Bus operation hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Peters said the family-friendly festival is popular because of the large amount of food vendors (30 this year), various types of entertainment ranging from school groups to a couple of rock and roll bands in the evenings, a hospitality tent, and a children’s tent, and craft tents with 80 craft-related vendors.

In addition, there will be various rides, a zip-line, ice skating, and new this year, an axe-throwing area.

“The festival has grown so much because it’s the last three-day festival of the year and the first Christmas festival of the season that has always been on the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Peters said. “It helps people get into the Christmas spirit, and they come out in droves.”

There is also a 5K festival run starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, and late registration is available online at springborofestivals.com or before the race at the entertainment tent.

The festival’s annual parade starts at noon Saturday and will head south to north on Main Street. Peters said as of Tuesday, there were 86 entries in the parade.

For more festival info, visit springborofestivals.org.