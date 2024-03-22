Great American Ballpark reveals new food ahead of 2024 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day

While the Cincinnati Reds will face off on Opening Day against the Washington Nationals, baseball fans at Great American Ballpark will have their own challenge: Deciding which foods to try during the game.
Spectators can expect traditional ballpark fare like hot dogs, peanuts and pretzels, as well as unique creations from Executive Chef Gary Davis.
I was invited to a preview tasting of the new food and concession offerings and couldn’t believe all of the specialty items. My favorite offering was the 50 West Loaded Bases Nacho Burger featuring two all-beef patties, nacho cheese, pickled jalapenos, a tostado, sour cream, American cheese, lettuce and tomato. The burger is then served with a side of nacho cheese to dip it in. I also loved the Big Red Dog featuring a grilled Big Red Smokey wrapped in bacon, topped with pimento cheese and signature sauce and served on a toasted pretzel bun.
If you’re looking for something sweet, don’t miss the Penn Station Cookie Sundae.
Here’s a list of several other new food items this season:
- Bratter Up: Grilled and skewered Glier’s bratwurst, topped with American cheese, bacon and signature sauce.
- Brisket & Cheese Hoagie: Montgomery Inn smoked brisket, topped with peppers, onions, banana peppers, queso cheese and barbeque sauce. Served on a potato sub roll.
- Brisket Mac Dog: Grilled brisket sausage, topped with mac & cheese and Montgomery Inn barbeque sauce. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.
- Glier’s Goetta Sliders: Glier’s original goetta, topped with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles and habanero hot pepper bacon jam. Served on potato slider rolls.
- Hempler’s Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage: Grilled jalapeno cheddar sausage, topped with ballpark kraut and mustard and served on a toasted pretzel bun.
- Smoker Nachos: Nacho chips topped with Montgomery Inn pulled chicken or pork, queso cheese, pickled jalapenos, onions, cucumbers and a jalapeño crema sauce.
Great American Ballpark debuted Skyline Nachos last year and don’t worry, they have returned! This year guests can get the nacho chips topped with Skyline Chili and shredded cheese in a souvenir Reds helmet.
The ballpark is also opening the “Food Hub,” a grab ‘n go marketplace with 32 self-service checkouts on the third-base concourse. The Food Hub will feature concession stands from Penn Station, Wings and Rings and LaRosa’s plus hot dogs, snacks and drink coolers.
For a complete list of food and beverage offerings at Great American Ball Park, visit reds.com/Food.
Opening Day
What: Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals, for Reds Opening Day 2024
When: 4:10 p.m. Eastern Thursday, March 28
On television: Bally Sports Ohio network
Other: The annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade kicks off at noon Thursday
