X

JUST IN: Live music business listed as a defendant in court case closes in Riverside

Community Content
By , Staff Writer
9 minutes ago

A live music venue in Riverside has shutdown, apparently stemming from a court order.

A notice at Oddbody’s Music Room, 5418 Burkhardt Road, indicates it has been closed by the owner and the Montgomery County Municipal Court.

A filing dated Friday in a case listing Oddbody’s as a defendant states a “writ served by baliff to residence with move out date 4/27/2023 @ 8:00 AM,” according to the municipal court’s website.

The Dayton Daily News has filed a public records request for that and other documents associated with the case.

ExploreEARLIER: Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson rerouted for Fairborn road work

A property manager whose name is listed on the notice at Oddbody’s confirmed the business has shutdown, but declined to comment further.

Oddbody’s is owned by Impala Capital LLC, according the notice at the business. The registration for Impala filed in Ohio lists Mike Zhang of California as its contact.

Zhang declined to comment on Oddbody’s status, citing “an ongoing process.”

The city of Riverside opposed a renewal of a liquor permit for Oddbody’s in 2020. Riverside city council members said at that time they were concerned with complaints the city has received about the bar.

This news organization has requested complaints filed by the city involving Oddbody’s address.

ExplorePOPULAR: Former Friendly’s in Kettering to be demolished for Kroger parking

In Other News
1
Senior shines as musician in Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra
2
‘We make it fun’; Household rivalries between Bengals, Chiefs fans...
3
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight
4
35th Christmas in Springboro event kicks off the holiday season
5
New sit down restaurant with wood-fired cuisine opening in Warren...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top