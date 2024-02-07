New restaurant known for street tacos opens in Riverside

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

This is the third El Taco Veloz restaurant location in Ohio. Nearly five years ago, Vargas opened his first location near the University of Cincinnati. This was followed by a second location in Milford.

Vargas said they are known for their street tacos and margaritas. Their menu also features appetizers like corn on the cob, nachos, soups, salads, tortas, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas and much more.

When Vargas was growing up in Jalisco, Mexico he said him and his dad had a small taco cart. Now he has three restaurants and hopes to continue expansion.

The Dayton restaurant is 4,500-square-feet and seats 135 people inside with a full bar. They also have an outdoor patio for the summer. A unique feature at this location is a station where guests can watch tortillas being made on the weekends.

More details

What: El Taco Veloz

Where: 4904 Airway Road in Riverside

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.