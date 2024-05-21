Single and tired of the dating apps? DateDayton in-person event is Wednesday at local brewery

“We’re really on a mission to help people find their person or to help them connect with others,” said Roula Labbad, who founded DateDayton with Mercedes McElley and Rachel Kerr. “Whatever it may be, we want to create a safe space for people to come together and meet other singles in their area.”

The three women organized their first singles event in April 2023 in Columbus because they were sick of using dating apps and everything that came with it like being ghosted and having endless dates that led to nothing.

“There’s so much that you get from in-person connections verses online,” said Labbad, who is also a dating coach.

When you meet someone in person you get to see their mannerisms and body language. You also have a chance to see if there is any chemistry or physical attraction, she said.

Dating apps typically focus more on superficial aspects of a person like their looks, height or career. Meeting in-person helps you focus more on whether or not you’re enjoying the person’s company.

Tickets for the event are $20 and includes entry, giveaways and icebreakers. Each person will receive a bingo card with 25 different questions ranging from “what’s your favorite brewery in Dayton” to “what’s your favorite hike?” that will help get a conversation started.

McElley said there is no pressure at these events because everyone that attends is single and looking for someone. She encourages those that attend to take advantage of the safe space that’s created.

“It’s an actual investment,” Labbad said. “You’re taking the time to go and pay for a ticket.”

The founders are expecting 70 to 85 people in their 20s, 30s and 40s to attend. Their advice is to “just give it a shot.”

“Even if you don’t meet anyone, it’s fun,” Labbad said. “I think the type of people we bring together make it fun.”

If you don’t get the chance to talk to someone you’re interested in, there will be cards at the event for attendees to write down their name and number to give to that person.

MORE DETAILS

DateDayton is planning to organize singles events every month throughout the region. The next event will be June 5 at On Par Entertainment in Beavercreek.

For more information, visit DateDayton’s Instagram or Facebook pages. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.