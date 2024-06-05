Sunday brunch food truck rally is this weekend at The Brightside in Dayton

“Our food truck partners couldn’t be more excited about this new Sunday brunch offering at The Brightside to give them another chance to get in front of a new group of customers, with new creative offerings” said organizer Brian Johnson.

Food trucks at the event will include:

Side Chick Waffles

Home Cooked Vibes

Cruisin Cuisine

The Smoqehouse

Yummy Gyro

Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew

In addition to food and cold brew, guests can expect cocktails, mimosas, Bloody Mary drinks and non-alcoholic beverages from The Brightside. The venue’s indoor seating and outdoor patio area will be open.

“A huge part of the experience in attending food truck rallies in Dayton is not only all of the great food but also the opportunity to explore our city,” Johnson said. “Brightside is in a DORA district and we encourage attendees to walk over from the markets and downtown areas.”

MORE DETAILS

The Brightside Music and Event Center is located at 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. The food truck rally is family friendly and entry to the event is free.

For more information, visit thebrightsidedayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.