5 things to do in Dayton this weekend

Where: St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 5915 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp.

Details: The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival, hosted by the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church in Dayton, will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29. The festivities will include celebrations of Lebanese culture through live music, dance, food, drinks and rides.

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Website | Facebook

✨Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “Taking It to the Streets”

Caption The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will be hosting a free concert, called "Taking it to the Streets," at the Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 29. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Credit: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

When: Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: DCDC will present its company dancers in a repertoire that includes “This I Know for Sure,” “Love Lost,” “Heaven’s Earth,” “Nourishing Routes” and “Traffic.”

Cost: Free

More info: Website

✨Anatolian Food Festival

When: Sunday, August 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Greater Dayton Turkish-American Society, 2601 E. 4th St., Dayton

Details: The Greater Dayton Turkish-American Society will host the Anatolian Food Festival featuring Mediterranean and Central Asian cuisine like Kebabs, Gyros, Lahmajoon, Kofta, olive oil dishes, a variety of desserts and pastries and Turkish coffee. Tables will be set up on-site for attendees to eat their food.

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: www.facebook.com/tasodayton

✨Family Summer Film Festival at The Neon

When: Saturday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Each Saturday, The Neon, in collaboration with ThinkTV PBS, hosts a free family-friendly film event. This Saturday, families are invited to catch a free showing of “The Cat in the Hat” at 11 a.m. The tickets are first-come, first-serve, and the doors open at 10:30 a.m. Activity books will be available for children to take home after the screening.

Cost: Free

More info: neonmovies.com

✨Free concerts at Levitt Pavilion

When: Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Americana-influenced Nicky Kay’s Trip and Cherry Lee and the Hot Rod Hounds will perform Friday, Aug. 27. Southern Avenue, a Memphis quintet that embodies the city’s soul, blues, and gospel traditions, will perform Saturday, Aug. 28.

Cost: Free

More info: levittdayton.org/concert-schedule