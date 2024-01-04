Local theater performances for January will even appeal to sports fans

From the Olympics to the NBA and NFL, classic songs from sports and teams will be performed by the Dayton Philharmonic. Neal Gittleman will be leading the orchestra for this event.

This show is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. in Dayton. To get more information, go online to daytonlive.org.

Here are more January theater events to check out:

Springboro Community Youth Theatre presents “BEDTIME STORIES (AS TOLD BY OUR DAD) (WHO MESSED THEM UP)”

When: Jan. 5-7 and 12-14. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Location: Springboro Community Theater, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro.

More info: www.showtix4u.co

The Springfield Community Theater is presenting “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)” by Ed Monk. Directed by Madison Stapleton, this comedy show takes classic fairy tales such as “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” and turns them on their head. Tying the tales together is a story of three children and their memory-deficient father.

Dayton Playhouse presents ‘Is There Life After High School?’

When: Weekends in January. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Location: Springboro Community Theater, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro

More information: https://daytonplayhouse.com

A low-key and nostalgic view of what life was like during high school, the Dayton Playhouse’s production of “Is there Life After High School” follows a selection of characters reminiscing about their lives. The website describes the show as funny, relatable and charming.

Dayton Theater Guild presents ‘True West’

When: Weekends from January 12-28. Showtimes vary

Location: Dayton Theatre Guild: 430 Wayne Avenue, Dayton

More information: https://daytontheatreguild.org

Written by famed playwright Sam Shepard, this classic dark comedy follows a sibling rivalry just outside Hollywood. When a writer has to write a film based on his brothers idea instead of his own, the relationship strains even more than thought possible. This production of the classic play is directed by Doug Lloyd.

Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12-13

Location: Schuster Center: 1 W. Second St., Dayton

More information: daytonlive.org

For fans of more classical pieces, look no further than the Dayton Performing Art Alliance’s upcoming show “Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony.” In addition to playing the works of the iconic composer, the Dayton philharmonic will play pieces from other artists as well, such as Debussy’s “Ibéria.”

TheatreLab Dayton presents “[Title of show]”

When: Jan. 17-28. Showtimes vary

Location: TheatreLab Dayton Studio, 116 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

More information: simpletix.com/e/title-of-show-tickets-145311

Hunter and Jeff have an idea: They are going to create a new musical starring themselves and their friends. As it turns out, the play becomes a hit, and story follows their successes. This play is a fun homage to the backstage musical format, where the play you are watching is about the production of the play itself. A fun and unique twist on the classic format.