5 things to do in the Miami Valley this weekend

Despite the fact that the summer season is coming to an end, the Miami Valley still has numerous opportunities for fun.
From Dayton Porchfest to the free Super Science Saturday at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, these are some of the best events taking place across the Miami Valley this weekend.
✨African American Cultural Festival
When: Saturday, Aug. 21 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 22 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton
Details: Live performances of jazz, gospel, hip-hop, R&B, blues, plenty of dancers and more are planned for the two-day festival happening Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22. In addition to focusing on cultural experiences, activities are also planned to educate and inform. A lecture series by local professionals and activists on health, relations, politics, economics, culture, history, education and more will occur both days.
Cost: Free
More info: daacf.com/index.html
✨Dayton Porchfest
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: Saturday, Aug. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: St. Anne’s Hill Historic District, Dayton
Details: Festivities will get underway Saturday, Aug. 21 with a performance by the T.R.S.S. Drum Corps at 10 LaBelle St. at 1:30 p.m. From that point on, musical artists will be performing in time blocks at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The city’s diverse music scene will be spotlighted, including genres such as funk, blues, indie rock, jazz, classical, country and bluegrass.
Cost: Free
More info: daytonporchfest.wixsite.com/home
✨Charm at the Farm
Credit: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market
When: Friday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (early bird) and noon to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon
Details: The Charm at the Farm market will be held August 20-22. The vintage market consists of over 100 primarily women-owned vendors selling vintage and handmade items, repurposed furniture, clothing, home décor and more on a 56-acre horse farm.
Cost: General admission tickets will be sold online for $10 to attend the event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 and online and $8 to attend the event on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Charm at the Farm’s website. Guests must purchase tickets to the events on Friday and Saturday in advance. Tickets to Sunday’s event can be purchased at the gate and online.
✨Super Science Saturday
When: Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton
Details: This free event will include an exploration of the night sky and the moon in the planetarium by the Sesame Street Muppets, a virtual roller coaster ride through the solar system and stargazing with an astronomer to learn more about the planets and constellations.
Cost: Free
More info: boonshoftmuseum.org
✨Darke County Fair
When: Aug. 20-28.
Where: Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville
Details: Music, harness racing, tractor pull, rides and more. Country musicians Kat & Alex and Jake Owen will perform Monday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.
Cost: Daily admission is $7 per person for ages 12 and older. A nine-day pass is $20 per person. Children 11 years of age and younger will be admitted for free with a paying adult.
More info: 937-548-5044 | Facebook | www.darkecountyfair.com