Big River Get Down at RiversEdge happening soon: Here are the details

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite will return to RiversEdge as a two-day event next weekend and features multiple bands throughout two days

The signature music event Sept. 22-23 for the City of Hamilton will include a headlining performance by The Revivalists on Saturday night. The band’s frontman is Hamilton native David Shaw, who helps organize the event with the city.

“Big River Get Down has really turned into such a special thing for the city and It’s just really nice to realize that people from all over the United States are excited to come to Hamilton as well. It’s amazing. It just feels really cool and really special,” Shaw told the Journal-News in an interview earlier this summer.

Other artists set to perform at the festival include Hans Williams, Celisse, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Jake Kohn (solo), Black Joe Lewis, The Band of Heathens and Durand Jones.

Hans Williams will kick things off at RiversEdge Amphitheater at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Celisse at 6:30 p.m. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors perform at 8 p.m. and St. Paul & The Broken Bones at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the festival will kick off with Jake Kohn (solo) at 3:30 p.m. The concerts will continue with Black Joe Lewis at 5 p.m., The Band of Heathens at 6:30 p.m. and Durand Jones at 8 p.m.. The Revivalists will headline Big River Get Down on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

Local hotels are sold out for the weekend, largely with people coming to the music festival.

New this year, following the RiversEdge concerts, there will be Midnight Sessions on both nights at Pohlman Lanes & Entertainment Complex at 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd. This is a separate, ticked event. Tickets are $20 for each session and for those 21 and older.

Hans Williams will perform at midnight Friday and and Black Joe Lewis will play at midnight Saturday.

In 2015, Shaw worked with city officials to establish David Shaw’s Big River Get Down as an annual event to help give back to his hometown of Hamilton. Proceeds from the event have been donated to Hamilton’s Fourth of July fireworks and RiversEdge Amphitheater.

Shaw will serve as Hamilton’s honorary mayor for both days of the festival. In honor of Shaw and his band, the City has also been nicknamed Jam!lton. Shaw graduated from Hamilton High School in 2001. He currently resides in New Orleans.

How to go

What: David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite

When: Sept. 22-23. Music begins at 5 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

More info and tickets: bigrivergetdown.com