Dayton Mall plans to celebrate community, diversity through end of April

In addition, on Friday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Dayton Mall will host a blood drive with the Community Blood Center near the H&M entrance. Donors can register to donate blood by visiting the Community Blood Center’s website.

Finally, in honor of Autism Acceptance Month, the Dayton Mall is encouraging its guests to visit the display of art by We Care Arts, a non-profit that maintains programs that instill “confidence and artistic skill in a variety of individuals with varying disabilities and physical challenges.” This work of art can be viewed in the window of the Dayton Mall Non-Profit Co-Op center.

Those who attend events at the Dayton Mall are expected to follow all COVID-related guidelines.

The Dayton Mall is located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. in Dayton. For more information pay a visit to its website or Facebook page.