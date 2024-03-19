Gold Star and Skyline both partner with Coca-Cola; changes begin in April

Skyline’s new partnership with Coca-Cola forms what its social media boldly proclaimed as a “power couple.” But Cincinnatians themselves have had mixed feelings about the change in carbonated offerings.

“Well that was a mistake,” one Instagram user commented on Skyline’s post.

The change isn’t coming until April, so fans of the Pepsi-partnered menu options have a little bit of time to take advantage.

A screenshot of the announcement also made its way to Reddit where users asked the tougher questions, like “What will happen with Dr. Pepper?”

Fortunately for Dr. Pepper fans, the 7UP-owned soda won’t be leaving Skyline menus, according to a spokesperson with Skyline.

But Skyline fans were quick to point out that there is certainly cause to mourn one soda option: Mountain Dew.

The switch on Skyline’s part means the Dew will no longer be available to pair with an order of coneys, or anyone else’s favorite chili option. Mello Yello will be available as an alternative, Skyline said.

For those who are now considering a jump to Skyline’s main competition, Gold Star, that chili chain has also announced a switch to a Coca-Cola partnership. That partnership started first — beginning on March 18.

So, whether Skyline and Coke will truly be Cincinnati’s newest “power couple” remains to be seen at the moment, but perhaps — like when Frisch’s made a similarly bold move, rocking the local culinary pop-scape — we’ll all eventually get used to it.

The change officially begins April 1, as restaurants start installing Coke dispensers inside the restaurants. The company said the full transition should be complete in all 138 Skylines throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Florida by mid-May.