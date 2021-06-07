Enjoy barbecue, concerts and ‘Bike Nights’ at Ohio Renaissance Festival restaurant

Located on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival in Waynesville, 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q is a popular establishment that serves award-winning barbecue, southern-inspired sides and other delights in a relaxed environment.
Beginning Saturday, June 12, 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q will host a summer concert series that runs through the end of August.
The schedule of live performances at 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q is as follows:
- Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m.: ZOSO, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
- Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m.: Ultimate Aldean Experience, featuring Luke Bryan Tribute
- Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. – 7 Bridges Road, The Ultimate Eagles Experience
- Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m.: South of Disorder, Music of Jimmy Buffett
- Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m.: John Moreland plus S.G. Goodman
- Saturday, August 28 at 8 p.m.: Electric Avenue, 80s MTV Experience
While you enjoy the live music, pitmasters Chris Cavender and Erin Kozac will be serving up meat with apple, cherry and hickory wood-flavored rubs alongside delicious sides like sweet cornbread, mac ‘n cheese and creamy coleslaw. Guests will also have the option to choose between three custom sauces to slide on their barbecue meals.
The barbecue establishment will also host a “Bike Night” every Thursday night through September 23, which will feature live entertainment from local acts like Blues Power and Sarah Sugar & the High Crimes. The full schedule of “Bike Night” entertainers can be found by visiting 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q’s website.
From now through the end of September, 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q will be open on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.
HOW TO GO
What: 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q’s Summer Concert Series and “Bike Nights”
Where: 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q, 10612 E. State Route 73, Waynesville
When: The concert series takes place every Saturday from June 12 to August 28. The times of these performances vary. “Bike Nights” take place every Thursday.