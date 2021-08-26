Ferrari fever: High-end sports cars on display at Kettering cruise-in next month

On Saturday, Sept. 18, around 20 Ferraris and other high-end sports cars will appear at the Ferrari Cruise-In to benefit The Arthritis Foundation in the James Free Jewelers parking lot in Kettering. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., though Ferraris will begin arriving at the event around 9:30 a.m.

Explore Celebrate Bacon Fest this Saturday in Kettering

“We are proud of our relationship with James Free Jewelers,” said Aric Hersh, president of Ferrari Club of America – Ohio. “Ferraris are just like fine jewelry — something you enjoy and appreciate, like a beautiful painting on a wall, except it is not a static piece of art; it goes with you. It becomes part of your life. James Free Jewelers is committed to excellence and so are we.”