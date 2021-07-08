Grammy-nominated entertainer to perform at free Dayton Mall event this weekend

On Saturday, July 10, Grammy-nominated children’s entertainer Zak Morgan will perform a funny, upbeat animal-themed show at the Center Court in Dayton Mall. Morgan has found success in his version of family-friendly entertainment that includes wordplay, laughter, positive messages and imaginative storytelling.

This particular performance, which will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., will take families on an interactive journey through the animal kingdom.