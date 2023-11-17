Hamilton, Middletown, Lebanon to conduct holiday tree lightings

Over the next few weekends, a beloved holiday traditions will be taking place in this region — holiday tree lightings.

Holiday trees large and small will be decorated with twinkle lights and ornaments while communities gather to ring in the official beginning of the holiday season. Here’s a collection of planned ceremonies:

Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting

Where: Marcum Park, 106 North 2nd St.

When: Nov. 18. Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting, 5-8 p.m.

More info: Facebook

View the holiday tree lighting in Marcum Park and visit Santa Claus. Enjoy live holiday music, pet a real reindeer, and take a carriage or train ride, among other activities.

Magic of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony

Where: The South Green, downtown

When: Friday, Nov. 24, 4-8 p.m.; Tree Lighting, 6 p.m.

More info: Website

Holiday on Main Street presents The Magic of Middletown holiday celebrations begin in Downtown Middletown on Thanksgiving weekend. The weekend festivities run until Christmas. The Magic of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony. The evening includes wagon rides, caroling, Santa’s arrival, photos with Santa and more.

Lebanon Holiday Illumination

Where: Christmas Tree Park in downtown Lebanon, at the corner of Broadway and Main St.

When: Friday, Nov. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

More info: Website

The city of Lebanon will be continuing their annual tradition by holding their Christmas Holiday Illumination on Friday November 24, from 6- 8 p.m. Santa will also be making an appearance at this event to help kick off the holiday season.