Indulge your popcorn cravings at Beavercreek Popcorn Festival this weekend

On Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept.12, the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival will be serving up a wide variety of flavored popcorn and kettle corn. SARAH FRANKS/STAFF
On Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept.12, the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival will be serving up a wide variety of flavored popcorn and kettle corn. SARAH FRANKS/STAFF

Credit: Sarah Franks

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
43 minutes ago

This weekend, you’ll be able to take your love of popcorn beyond the movie theater.

On Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept.12, the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival will be serving up a wide variety of flavored popcorn and kettle corn.

In years past, the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival has offered interesting takes on this movie theater staple, like cheesy popcorn pizza, popcorn ice cream and popcorn burgers. Aside from serving up several tasty popcorn options, the festival, located on Dayton-Xenia Road between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive, will be hosting dozens of food, merchandise and arts and crafts vendors.

Looking for something to do after you’ve gorged yourself on flavored popcorn? The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival also hosts a a car show and live entertainment.

The annual festival kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival 5K and Fitness Walk. Registration for the race is $25 per person and can be done by visiting the 5K’s website. The race takes place at Shoup Park, located at 1341 Meadowbridge Drive, and race day registration is $30 and begins at 7:15 a.m.

A half-mile obstacle course also will be set up at Shoup Park for children to run, jump and crawl through at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Participation in the obstacle course is $10 per child.

The Popcorn Festival Car Show, featuring an impressive array of classic and unique cars, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at Shoup Park. Registration is $10 and takes place from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Festival booths, live music and more will keep the rest of the family entertained while you browse through rows of classic cars.

Live entertainment from acts like Rob Gray Band, Beavercreek High School Marching Band and the Celtic Academy of Irish Dance will take place on the festival’s stage. The full live entertainment lineup can be found on the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival’s website.

The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival Committee is excited to host the 2021 Beavercreek Popcorn Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12.
The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival Committee is excited to host the 2021 Beavercreek Popcorn Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12.

HOW TO GO

What: Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

Where: Dayton-Xenia Road between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept.12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: beavercreekpopcornfestival.org

