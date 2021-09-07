Indulge your popcorn cravings at Beavercreek Popcorn Festival this weekend

Explore South Park group to put on free outdoor play this weekend

A half-mile obstacle course also will be set up at Shoup Park for children to run, jump and crawl through at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Participation in the obstacle course is $10 per child.

The Popcorn Festival Car Show, featuring an impressive array of classic and unique cars, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at Shoup Park. Registration is $10 and takes place from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Festival booths, live music and more will keep the rest of the family entertained while you browse through rows of classic cars.

Live entertainment from acts like Rob Gray Band, Beavercreek High School Marching Band and the Celtic Academy of Irish Dance will take place on the festival’s stage. The full live entertainment lineup can be found on the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival’s website.

Caption The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival Committee is excited to host the 2021 Beavercreek Popcorn Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12.

HOW TO GO

What: Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

Where: Dayton-Xenia Road between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept.12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: beavercreekpopcornfestival.org