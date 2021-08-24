Italian Fall Festa returns with food and live entertainment next month

The Italian Fall Festa, hosted by the Order Sons of Italy In America, will take place from Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2625 County Line Rd. in Beavercreek. The event will include live entertainment, popular Italian dishes and the Meatball Madness 5K Run.

The baked pasta dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 10; the stuffed shell dinner will be served from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11; and a spaghetti and meatballs dinner will be served from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. Lunch will also be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.